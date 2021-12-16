 Skip to main content
Letter: Mandate hasn't been enforced
Letter: Mandate hasn't been enforced

Mask, 10.26

University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Ben Klevorn puts on a mask outside the Nebraska Union on Tuesday, the day the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department extended the city's mask mandate another four weeks.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A recent letter to this paper asserted that the County's Directed Health Measure's mask mandate isn't working "Mask mandate isn't working," Dec. 9). I contend that it's never been truly implemented.

For more than 18 months, while shopping for essentials, there have always been customers and employees unmasked or improperly masked. Without enforcement of the mask mandate (which is not the businesses' responsibility), the "mandate" is teaching people contempt of the directed health measures.

The city and county should send pairs of police officers out for random checks. It won't solve the problem, but it may encourage more people to do the right thing. Just like with seat belt laws, most people behave better when they know the rules may be enforced. The mask mandate, along with vaccines, helps protect all of us.

David Hemsath, Lincoln

