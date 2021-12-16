Letter: Mandate hasn't been enforced

For more than 18 months, while shopping for essentials, there have always been customers and employees unmasked or improperly masked. Without enforcement of the mask mandate (which is not the businesses' responsibility), the "mandate" is teaching people contempt of the directed health measures.

The city and county should send pairs of police officers out for random checks. It won't solve the problem, but it may encourage more people to do the right thing. Just like with seat belt laws, most people behave better when they know the rules may be enforced. The mask mandate, along with vaccines, helps protect all of us.