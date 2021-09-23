 Skip to main content
Letter: Mandate being misconstrued
Letter: Mandate being misconstrued

Pete Ricketts

Gov. Pete Ricketts opposes President Joe Biden’s 30-by-30 plan, which calls for conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

I’m tired of hearing power-driven Republicans misconstruing (or just plain lying) about President Biden’s lifesaving vaccine mandate -- or should it be called a testing mandate?

They, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, are saying it’s a choice between a shot and your job. That is not true. If you chose to put your life in danger, you can opt out of getting the vaccine and take the COVID test weekly.

If everyone had rolled up their sleeves last spring, we would well be on our way to normalcy, maybe already there. Then we wouldn’t again have to wear a mask -- and have another ridiculous fight about it.

Linda Humphress, Lincoln

