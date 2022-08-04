Letter: Manchin, Sinema saving nation

Sen. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema saved our democracy! They voted against the “Fool the People Act.” Excuse me, Democrats called it the “For the People Act.” The bipartisan 2005 Carter/Baker Commission found many methods that would increase fraud in our elections. FPA would have incorporated election fraud risks into law.

Manchin and Sinema voted against the elimination of the filibuster rule in the Senate. The filibuster rule is used by a minority party to achieve compromise legislation. During the Trump administration Democrats used the filibuster rule 327 times. If Manchin and Sinema supported them, Democrats would eliminate the filibuster and with only the vote of the vice president, could pass their legislation.

Biden and the Democrats passed COVID relief legislation, they also passed infrastructure legislation and other Keynesian spending. That increase in government dollars in our economy is causing “Bidenflation.” Manchin opposes more Keynesian spending which will only increase “Bidenflation.”

Biden is trying to force our economy to become green, but Biden’s problem is only 12.2% of our energy comes from green energy. Manchin knew that our economy was using all of its available energy before Biden’s attack on our carbon-based energy. At the same time Biden purchased replacement oil from OPEC, Russia, Iran and is using our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Manchin is opposes Biden’s energy policy ,which is a direct attack on citizens and the economy of our country.

Manchin has opposed radical Democrat legislation protecting our citizens and Republic!

Richard Pullman, Hallam