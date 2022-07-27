 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Malcolm X deserves honor

Malcolm X Birthsite marker

The Malcolm X Birthsite, 3448 Pinkney St., marks the place where Malcolm X first lived with his family. A year later, the family moved to Milwaukee. The Omaha site is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Nebraska list of heritage sites. The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation created a plaza and an educational memorial where the family home stood. The State of Nebraska erected an official marker on the site. 

 REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD

I am a 77-year old white male who first registered as a Republican in Nebraska on my 21st birthday.

I am a business owner from Lincoln who also served on the board of Lincoln Public Schools for 18 years.

I believe Malcolm X is one of our greatest Americans and, had he lived, America would be a far different and better country today.

When I was on the LPS board I was often asked to speak to classes, especially eighth grade classes where we taught American history.

I would start off by talking about the Americans who were responsible for creating this great country, focusing on Thomas Jefferson, and would read them some Jefferson quotes. Then I would say that the neat thing about America is that it’s not static, it continues to evolve. And we continue to have great Americans whose ideas shape us.

People are also reading…

I would then read some new quotes from a great American from Nebraska: Malcolm X and ask them to guess who was responsible, Jefferson or Malcolm X. The students would have a hard time guessing correctly, because it’s nearly impossible to tell the difference.

The Malcolm X quote I would suggest for his bust is this: “This religion (Islam) recognizes all men as brothers. It accepts all human beings as equals before God, and as equal members in the Human Family of Mankind.”

After his trip to Mecca, his philosophy evolved into a more nuanced belief that all men are brothers, and we should live that way. Had he lived to help shape the civil rights movement with that message, combined with his past militant background, I believe we would live in a far different country. Not to name him to the Hall of Fame would be a disgrace.

Doug Evans, Lincoln

