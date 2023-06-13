June brings the College World Series to Omaha again, and once more a fan favorite, the University of Nebraska, will not have a baseball team travel 60 miles up the road to play here.

It's not surprising, considering the state of the Cornhuskers men's athletic programs lately.

The Huskers do play baseball at a disadvantage to the teams from the South and their mild winters, especially compared to what we get for winter in Nebraska.

Truthfully, however, the CWS has become boring. We get the same teams from the SEC at what has become an expensive event.

If I had my way I'd make Omaha's expensive, mostly vacant baseball stadium downtown home to a professional team that played in the same league as the Lincoln Saltdogs. Home-and-home series would be fun and beneficial for both cities.

Omaha has outgrown the CWS; we don't need it anymore as a sole reason to have our white elephant of a baseball stadium.

If Omaha keeps the CWS fine, but at least make it play second fiddle to professional baseball playing six months a year.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha