Over 1,000 people representing 20-plus faith communities in Lancaster County gathered May 4 to foster conversations about injustice in our county.

While Lincoln/Lancaster County is a very good place to live, access to mental health services and incarceration of nonviolent offenders continue to create injustices. Lay people engaged city and county elected officials to ask for collaboration on forming a mental health navigation system to help people quickly find the most appropriate care for their mental health needs.

And, we also asked for increased use of diversion programs to create productive pathways for nonviolent offenders to atone for their behavior while minimizing the risk of losing their job, home and potentially their children. To our great delight, elected officials present agreed to work with us to continue to make Lincoln/Lancaster County a more just place to live.

Chuck Hibberd, Lincoln