“What does the Lord require of you but that you do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God?”

So writes the prophet Micah in the Old Testament/Hebrew Bible. Faith communities demonstrate “walking with God” with their worship and “loving mercy” through acts of kindness, such as food pantries, but “doing justice” has always been problematic.

Last fall members of about 20 faith communities in Lancaster County began to meet in small groups to consider the justice needs of our community and how they might address them. They got organized, called themselves “Justice in Action,” and determined that at this time they would focus on access to mental health care and criminal justice reform.

Committees were formed to research these issues, interview officials, and formulate specific solutions.

Over 1,000 Justice in Action followers assembled on May 4 at the Lancaster Event Center and presented their proposals to members of the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, advocating for a mental health navigator program and expansion of pre-trial diversion programs. Responses of our civic leaders were generally positive, and Justice in Action will continue to monitor developments.

Motivated by faith and recognizing the latent power of the religious community, members of Justice in Action believe that by working together they can accomplish more positive results than an individual, a single congregation, or one denomination can.

William M. Wehrbein, Lincoln