Bills in the Nebraska Legislature seek to make elections a holiday and require more in-person voting in response to requirements that voters show ID.

An election holiday will give a person reluctant to miss work an opportunity to vote, but requirements for in-person voting would reduce the number of people who do not have access to free transportation going to the polls, often low-income people and the elderly.

Voter ID may not have a significant impact on voter turnout, but it is definitely more likely to have a greater impact on certain groups of voters.

Midterm elections in 2022 in Nebraska had voter turnout around 60%. County turnout ranged from 31% to a high of 73%, according to the Secretary of State's website.

The county with 31% turnout is bordered by a county that has vote-by-mail only, and that county had 64% voter turnout.

This bill appears to be an attempt to keep certain voters from the polls. As our rural population dwindles, staffing polling places will become more difficult, thus under this bill more travel will be required to vote.

When 40% of voters are not participating, politicians should be concerned with why people are dissatisfied and have lost faith in government. Not addressing their concerns could eventually be the seed of a revolt. Jan. 6, 2021, is a good indication of what can happen when a large group of disgruntled people get somewhat organized.

Emphasis should be on increasing voter turnout, not hindering it.

Ken Snyder, Lincoln