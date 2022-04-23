 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Make every vote count

Did you know that anyone registered as an independent voter in the state of Nebraska will not be able to vote in the Republican gubernatorial primary on May 10?

Of all registered voters in Nebraska, 270,000 are independent and over half of those live in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties. If you are a registered independent voter, go to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Voter Registration Portal on your computer and change your affiliation to Republican if you want to vote in the Republican primary.

The Democrats, however, will allow independents in their primary. Then on May 10, vote for the person who has good morals, speaks the truth, isn’t answering to some out-of-state politician and has a well-defined, articulate plan to help you, the citizens, of the great state of Nebraska. Let’s make every vote in this state count.

Don Davies, Lincoln

Election logo 2022
