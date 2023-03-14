And so, the mudslinging begins in the upcoming mayoral race. There are large billboards around town now, with a huge picture of Suzanne Geist, indicating her candidacy for mayor. But, recently the very expected election smear campaign started. And, it will probably escalate.

Mudslinging doesn't enhance the person doing it. It is negativity toward the opponent. The first television ad I've seen is from Geist, claiming incumbent Leirion Gaylord-Baird has done nothing about Lincoln Police Department gender issues. It is a typical smear ad -- unflattering, grainy black-and-white photos, narrated with accusations that seem very selective and in my opinion, not very truthful.

A Nebraska Examiner article (Sept. 14) states Geist "will not personally attack ... but contrast her approach to governing ..." contrary to her recent TV ad. It appears to be demeaning, hopefully not a harbinger of future ads.

Gaylord-Baird did what she was supposed to do about the LPD issue. She appropriately deferred the major portion of the issue where they belong. I recall her being very concerned about this situation.

Gaylord-Baird has been vilified by some for her pandemic decisions, but in terms of human lives, I believe those were the right decisions. I expect Geist will attack those decisions soon. We have no place for attack ads. They don't really accomplish anything meaningful, which perhaps says more about the instigator than the target.

Let's hope the candidates air their differences in debates, not media smear campaigns. Let's be civil. Maybe "Nebraska Nice"?

D. Guy Lossing, Lincoln