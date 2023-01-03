Letter: Maintenance a big project

The Dec. 29 Journal Star editorial -- "Voters' approval of sales tax hike smoothing roads" -- refers to the wonderful streets in Lincoln. The good news sounds like political praise for the department that cares for streets.

I voted for the quarter-cent tax and will continue to vote for it if they need more after 2025. However, what I see in many areas of the city are asphalt-covered streets that are coming apart at the seams. I don't know much about street preservation, but I know that when cracks get filled with tar they tend not to turn into potholes.

Sometimes I think the city street people refuse to take maintenance actions because they would rather get credit for filling potholes and completing new projects than for preventing potholes.

When I called to talk with the department, I was assured by a staffer that she doesn't see any problems with the streets where she drives and that all of the asphalt streets have been properly treated.

People can drive down Ninth, 10th, 16th and 17th streets and see many areas where the seams have grown to 2 inches or more.

It seems to me that maintenance should be a priority over big projects where they get great credit for starting and finishing their work. One of the priorities needs to be street maintenance, everywhere and over all time. A stitch in time ... will save tax dollars and effort.

Keith Larsen, Lincoln