Letter: Magical thinking won't work

Photo 4

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center after a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

 William Luther, Associated Press

Me: Surely the massacre of Texas school children cries out for reasonable, sensible gun control laws!

Him: Well, it's like their governor said, it's a mental health problem. We've got to get all over the mental health crisis.

Me: How do we do that?

Him: Well, through better testing, I guess.

Me: So, should we give mental health tests to all 350 million Americans?

Him: No, of course not, just to the crazy ones who might go out and use their guns to kill people!

Me: OK, but how do we identify them?

Him: Just like I said -- through better testing.

Me: You see the fallacy with that line of reasoning, don't you?

Him: Oh, right. I forgot about the thoughts and prayers part.

Donald F. Burt, Lincoln

Catch the latest in Opinion

