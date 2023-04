Regarding the article “LPS defends use of signs supporting LGBTQ students,” (April 12): How dare they!

Why would a school district want to be so inclusive, so “woke” that they would upset the parents of its students who feel this is a political and dangerous statement.

All I can say is, “Where can I get one of these signs?” Hats off to the LPS administrators who have the courage to stand up for all of their students.

Gary Targoff, Lincoln