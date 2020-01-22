Letter, 1/23: LPS overestimating future needs

Kudos to Kris Thompson for the letter about the lack of need for the school bond ("Bond issue seeking too much," Jan. 15). We also have looked at the issue with the same conclusion but from a different perspective -- an overestimation of future need.
This is twofold. The board and staff admit the growth of student numbers has slowed. Most of the past increase has come from the large resettlement of refugee populations in Lincoln. These groups tend to have larger families. This influx of people has now all but ceased, so that growth will continue to slow or even stop.
The second reason is the trend toward an even lower birthrate in the U.S. Although there may be a space crunch now, in a few years, we will be stuck with empty buildings that taxpayers will have to support.
Lincoln Public Schools' policies don't help solve space problems either. When they are wishy-washy about setting firm boundaries and attendance guidelines, some schools wind up with more students than others. More stringent decisions and more flexible use of the available buildings would make moot any present needs.
So when you think about how to vote for the school bond issue, remember to consider the future need for it. With the rising cost of housing and subsequent real estate higher assessment, along with fewer children to educate in the future, your only answer is to vote no.
Jane Kinsey, Lincoln
Spokeswoman, Watchdogs of Lincoln Government