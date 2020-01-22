Letter, 1/23: LPS overestimating future needs

Kudos to Kris Thompson for the letter about the lack of need for the school bond ("Bond issue seeking too much," Jan. 15). We also have looked at the issue with the same conclusion but from a different perspective -- an overestimation of future need.

This is twofold. The board and staff admit the growth of student numbers has slowed. Most of the past increase has come from the large resettlement of refugee populations in Lincoln. These groups tend to have larger families. This influx of people has now all but ceased, so that growth will continue to slow or even stop.

The second reason is the trend toward an even lower birthrate in the U.S. Although there may be a space crunch now, in a few years, we will be stuck with empty buildings that taxpayers will have to support.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools' policies don't help solve space problems either. When they are wishy-washy about setting firm boundaries and attendance guidelines, some schools wind up with more students than others. More stringent decisions and more flexible use of the available buildings would make moot any present needs.