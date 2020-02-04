Letter, 2/5: LPS lays foundation for students, city

My wife, Diana, and I recently moved to Lincoln so I could become the 17th president of Nebraska Wesleyan University. An essential component of what attracted us to this great city is its exceptional commitment to education.

We have been deeply impressed with the constellation of high-quality educational institutions and organizations. Lincoln Public Schools is at the center of this constellation.

Each year at Nebraska Wesleyan, we welcome outstanding students who are products of LPS. They comprise more than 20% of our student body. The foundation they bring from their education in Lincoln prepares them incredibly well to excel at NWU — academically, socially and as campus leaders. Many of them go on to impressive careers and become civic leaders throughout the world and in Lincoln, the city they love.

As we compete to attract the most talented faculty and staff throughout the country, we are very successful due in large part to our ability to highlight the great quality of life for families who join our campus community. We proudly highlight Lincoln’s exceptional K–12 public schools.