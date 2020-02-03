Letter, 2/4: LPS has earned public trust

My kids went to one of the last "new" schools – Lincoln Southwest. Their great experience and success at LSW -- and at Cavett and Scott before that -- are just part of why I'm for the LPS bond proposal.

I also know from my work at the Food Bank of Lincoln that LPS is working hard to take care of all of our children -- many struggling with hunger and rough home situations or no-home situations.

So what does this have to do with spending millions on new schools and other improvements? It's about trust. I trust Dr. Steve Joel and Dr. Marilyn Moore and LPS to take the best care of our kids. And if they say it's time to grow with new schools and other improvements, I am all in.

We really do have great schools in Lincoln. Let's keep them growing in the right direction.

John Mabry, Lincoln

