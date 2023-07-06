The Lincoln Public School Board is trying to suggest that they are doing the taxpayers a great service by dropping the mill levy. They are, at best, disingenuous.
The average reassessment of Lincoln property far outweighs any proposed levy decrease. They should be embarrassed by their duly noticed “money grab.” What a shame we can’t trust our elected officials to use fiscal restraint.
John Loper, Lincoln
