Letter, 1/12: LPS bond issue deserves support

As a former school board member and state senator, I urge Lincolnites to vote for the Lincoln Public School Bond on Feb. 11.
The amount of the proposed bond is $290 million. The identified needs in the district totaled $460 million, so the school board narrowed the needs to these priorities: Two new 1,000-student high schools with the ability to add on when needed. One new high school in southwest Lincoln, and one in northwest Lincoln. These two high schools will share a stadium and other competition-level sports fields. One new elementary school in northeast Lincoln to serve the growing student population in that area.
You have free articles remaining.
Other identified renovations/improvements across the district include: upgrades to existing middle schools and existing high schools; building additions at two existing elementary schools and six middle schools. And the best news -- approving this bond will not increase homeowners' current property tax rate. It will remain under the current mill levy of 16.1 cents.
Lincoln Public Schools is a growing district. In the last five years alone, student enrollment has increased by 4,000 students to just over 42,000. With that growth, LPS has never wavered in dedicating everything it can to prepare all students to be college, career and civic-life ready. That takes talented educators and facilities that create an environment where learning just doesn’t happen – it thrives.
Marian L. Price, Lincoln