Letter, 1/12: LPS bond issue deserves support

As a former school board member and state senator, I urge Lincolnites to vote for the Lincoln Public School Bond on Feb. 11.

The amount of the proposed bond is $290 million. The identified needs in the district totaled $460 million, so the school board narrowed the needs to these priorities: Two new 1,000-student high schools with the ability to add on when needed. One new high school in southwest Lincoln, and one in northwest Lincoln. These two high schools will share a stadium and other competition-level sports fields. One new elementary school in northeast Lincoln to serve the growing student population in that area.

Other identified renovations/improvements across the district include: upgrades to existing middle schools and existing high schools; building additions at two existing elementary schools and six middle schools. And the best news -- approving this bond will not increase homeowners' current property tax rate. It will remain under the current mill levy of 16.1 cents.