Letter: Loyal to nation or to Trump?

What do everyday Republicans in Nebraska -- including our governor, our three congressmen and two senators -- think about the direction the Republican party? Why would Republicans dump Republican Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position when she stands for the truth and supports the U.S. Constitution?

A recent “Doonesbury” cartoon highlights the blind faith in former President Donald Trump held by Sen. Lindsey Graham and a large number of Republicans in Washington, D.C.

Who should lead us? Clearly the tough guy who stood without testifying through two impeachment proceedings. They guy who has 29 ongoing lawsuits and five criminal probes in investigations. Possible links to bank fraud, insurance fraud, tax fraud and racketeering. Solicitation of election fraud and conspiracy and threatening officials. Inciting violence in the Capitol of the United States that threatened the lives of congressmen and his own vice president. Should they be proud?

I would like to ask members of our congressional delegation whether they believe in the Constitution of the United States? Do they think they are in office because of safe and legal elections?