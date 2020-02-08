Letter, 2/9: Lowered requirements may harm society

The University of Nebraska regents recently announced they would lower the requirements for admission. As an educator with more than five decades of experience, I question their decision.

I think wanting to get more unprepared students into the university could be for one of several reasons. It could be a marketing scheme to get more people not equipped for college to pay their admission cost and go into debt that most of them can not afford.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maybe the regents got bad information and think we have too many carpenters, electricians, mechanics, pipe fitters and others in the professional trades. By diverting high school graduates from these high-paying careers, I think the regents are harming students who would be happier and more successful as a professional that does not require a university education.

They are also harming our society, which needs a diverse group of career professionals to be globally successful. I ask the regents, as decision-makers, that they look at what other successful countries are doing to provide educations that are valuable to the student and to society.

Gary Heusel, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0