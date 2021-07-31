Letter: Love isn't about ignoring flaws

I was a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1977 to 2018. I pointed out to my students that America is marked by systemic racism; that this disadvantages everyone, including white people; that the discussion is not about guilt and shame but rather accountability; and that those who have accrued white privilege have a responsibility to use it to strengthen the whole community. I cannot imagine teaching classes that did not, as a matter of course, include such a context.

Although a few students every semester claimed that I hated white people or that I was intolerant of their opinions, the vast majority of the (mostly white) students in my classes said, rather, “My eyes were opened.” “Why didn’t anyone teach me about this before?” “This class should be required for everyone.” Most Nebraska students appreciate having a comprehensive view of their history and literature.

Regent Jim Pillen and Gov. Pete Ricketts could not be more wrong in their effort to banish critical race theory from University of Nebraska classes. Loving your child does not mean insisting that she is perfect in every way and has no need to grow or change. Why should not love of country be as optimistic and thoughtful?

Fran Kaye, Lincoln

