 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Love isn't about ignoring flaws
0 Comments

Letter: Love isn't about ignoring flaws

  • 0

I was a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1977 to 2018. I pointed out to my students that America is marked by systemic racism; that this disadvantages everyone, including white people; that the discussion is not about guilt and shame but rather accountability; and that those who have accrued white privilege have a responsibility to use it to strengthen the whole community. I cannot imagine teaching classes that did not, as a matter of course, include such a context.

Although a few students every semester claimed that I hated white people or that I was intolerant of their opinions, the vast majority of the (mostly white) students in my classes said, rather, “My eyes were opened.” “Why didn’t anyone teach me about this before?” “This class should be required for everyone.” Most Nebraska students appreciate having a comprehensive view of their history and literature.

Regent Jim Pillen and Gov. Pete Ricketts could not be more wrong in their effort to banish critical race theory from University of Nebraska classes. Loving your child does not mean insisting that she is perfect in every way and has no need to grow or change. Why should not love of country be as optimistic and thoughtful?

Fran Kaye, Lincoln

Pillen

Platte County native Jim Pillen is running to earn the Republican nomination for Nebraska's governor.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Smooth event, bumpy roads
Letters

Letter: Smooth event, bumpy roads

  • Updated

I want to congratulate the Lancaster Event Center and those involved for bringing the National High School Finals Rodeo to Lincoln. With all t…

Letter: Governing or campaigning?
Letters

Letter: Governing or campaigning?

  • Updated

Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration sends over $50,000 of taxpayer money to a conman in India for death penalty drugs that will (thankfully) ne…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News