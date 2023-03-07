An upsetting incident at Prescott School made front page news on Feb. 24. But that incident is not the most important event that happened at Prescott that day. The most important thing that happened is that over 500 students — ages 3 to 11 — and over 75 staff showed up to educate, love and serve those children.

From the Early Childhood program to the English Language Learners to the Special Education and grades K through 5, learning in community continued as it does day in and day out. As an employee at the school and a retired educator, I see teachers and administrators who work in teams, who show up with great commitment and dedication and energy to form a vibrant and vital workforce of educators. Every employee brings positivity on a daily basis and makes Prescott School an inviting and positive place.