After more than a decade of waiting for a football team that was fundamentally sound, we still have this embarrassment? After all the millions of dollars, salary raises, special nutrition programs, strategic weight lifting and history lessons of past glory years, Nebraska still can’t show up to play a merely respectable game?
There’s a reason for this, and I certainly don’t know what it is. I do know this, though: At the college level, victories have to be earned via the scoreboard. Fan support, however, is earned by subjective factors, such as playing with great heart and sound football fundamentals that minimize self-defeating errors.
After two games and a whole season of painful learning, Nebraska still looks uncoached and lacking of promise. I simply thought that the pain of last year would have taught much more than what we’ve observed after two games.
Deryl Travis Jr., Lincoln