Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

I would like to encourage state Sen. Tom Brewer and other state senators not to vote for passage of LB773. This bill would prohibit the regulation of carrying concealed handguns, allow individuals to carry concealed handguns without a permit (currently $100) and not require safety classes in order to carry a concealed handgun.

The police departments from both Lincoln and Omaha are opposed to this law as it would make it more difficult for them to determine who should and should not be carrying weapons.

Kansas City's homicide rate doubled with the passage of a similar law. Brewer feels the fee involved discriminates against lower income individuals. Some have reported a hardship in taking off work to attend safety courses. Solutions to these issues are simple: Develop a sliding scale based upon income and hold safety courses at a variety of times to accommodate various work schedules (such as evenings or weekends).

Gun accidents and shootings change lives forever. The current system is working, even though we still have weapons used in crime, road rage incidents, domestic incidents, etc. Nebraska already has more crowding in our prisons than most other states. Increasing gun incidents through weaker laws leads to more deaths and would also result in even more crowding in our already packed prisons. Please, just say no to LB773.

Beth Kagan, Lincoln

