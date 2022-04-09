 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Looking for fresh perspective

As we approach the gubernatorial primary May 10, several things have become clear to me.

Firstly, we need a governor who has the skills and mindset to lead every Nebraskan. We need a governor who welcomes discourse and will not cower away from opportunities to have his or her ideas debated and critiqued. To put it plainly, we need a governor who lives like you and me.

Somewhere along the line, we Nebraskans have grown accustomed to electing officials who simply do not represent the common Nebraskan. I don't know about you, but I'm just a college student. I don't own any large corporations or have oodles of money to sling mud at my opponents.

Time and time again, we cast our vote for those who own multimillion-dollar companies or sports teams. Time and time again, they let us down. We must ask ourselves why. Why does this keep happening? Why have we put so much trust in people who are so completely different than us? Why do we immediately assume that electing a businessperson with little to no experience in Nebraska politics is always a good thing?

We need to break the cycle. We need a fresh perspective if we ever want to get out of this rut we find ourselves in. That's what I'll be looking for on May 10.

Paul Stara, Lincoln

