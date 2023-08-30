In 2001, well-respected business consultant Norm Kerth defined a "sprint retrospective" as the business practice of reflecting backward on the completion of a task or project in an attempt to make decisions aimed at improvement for future planning.

It would be prudent for us individually and organizationally to engage in “sprint retrospectives” of our responses to the recently ending COVID pandemic.

How did my personal response to the pandemic affect relationships and my personal goals? In my organizations (businesses, clubs, schools, churches, etc.), where did we make decisions that were, in retrospect, helpful or harmful to our goals and desired outcomes?

May I suggest that we all consider a sprint retrospective as we honestly evaluate our responses to COVID? How can we respond more wisely in the future? How will we change our future responses in such a way to keep our businesses, schools, organizations and relationships on target in the event of future viral outbreaks?

School boards, city and state governments, hospitals, businesses, churches, clubs and even neighborhoods would do well to engage in honest retrospectives.

Gary Wayne Schulte, Lincoln