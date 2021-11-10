 Skip to main content
Letter: Local COVID data helpful
LPS Press Conference, 8.5

LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/05/2021 - Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez listens to a reporter's question during a press conference on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the LPS District Office. LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel announced students from preschool to sixth grade will be required to mask up when classes start in less than two weeks in a major reversal of the district's back-to-school plans. Masks remain optional for those in grades 7-12, but strongly recommended for students who are unvaccinated. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

 FRANCIS GARDLER

Thank you to Pat Lopez and the staff at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for all their hard work to keep us informed during this ongoing health crisis.

It is very informative to know how many positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID we continue to experience on a daily basis. Updating the risk dial weekly and giving out the information enables all of us to make smart decisions about when and where we go and what activities we can safely do.

Keep up the good work and know that many of us appreciate all you do!

Sharon Miller, Lincoln

