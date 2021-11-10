Letter: Local COVID data helpful

Thank you to Pat Lopez and the staff at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for all their hard work to keep us informed during this ongoing health crisis.
It is very informative to know how many positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID we continue to experience on a daily basis. Updating the risk dial weekly and giving out the information enables all of us to make smart decisions about when and where we go and what activities we can safely do.
Keep up the good work and know that many of us appreciate all you do!
Sharon Miller, Lincoln