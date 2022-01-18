Letter: Local control key to COVID fight

Lancaster County set new records recently for positive cases of COVID since the pandemic began. Ten deaths in the four days as well. The risk dial is back in the red showing high risk of COVID transmission. So, why do we not have a mask mandate and other directed health measures implemented by the Health Department?

I understand that almost 70% of our population has been vaccinated, but obviously that isn't changing things. And now Sen. Rob Clements and a handful of others want to strip the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department from being able to do what's needed to protect us.

I would suggest he focus on giving other municipalities the authority to do what is best for all of their residents since that is what they are tasked to do.

Numbers and science don't lie. I guess when you have a governor who makes everything political, we can't expect common sense to prevail. We are all tired of masking up, but I want the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to continue implementing strategies to help keep us as safe as possible.

Sharon Miller, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0