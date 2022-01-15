 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Local control is essential
Letter: Local control is essential

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Sen. Rob Clements is completely right when he says that all of the state health departments should be treated equally. They absolutely should all be treated equally, all equally able to issue Directed Health Measures in their districts without state interference.

Why should the state government in Lincoln tell the people in Chadron -- seven hours, 400-plus miles and a time zone away -- what their health board should or should not be doing?

And this is where I part ways with the senator. I thought Republicans were about local control, but it seems that they are only about local control on issues where they have the control.

Clements stated to the media that, "There's been a lot of people who didn't care for the decisions made by (the health department)," yet we already had that debate in Lincoln. A recall campaign against the mayor and some City Council members regarding the health department and mask mandates was a complete and total failure.

At every turn, the folks involved in court cases over the mask mandates have been thwarted. The people of Lincoln have spoken and, since Senator Clements apparently didn't hear us clearly, we are satisfied with our Health Department, and we do not need the state to get involved.

The only way LB859 should pass is if it removes, not imposes, state interference and allows local control over local health departments and local directed health measures.

Nathan Rice, Lincoln

