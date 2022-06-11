 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Loan forgiveness widens gap

Your nation’s leaders now plan to transfer money from the poor to the rich. They will do this by forgiving $10,000 in college student loans.

These students will make a lifetime income larger than those individuals that aren’t allowed to or don’t get a college education. These less educated people may now be working two jobs to make ends meet. They will also have to pay more tax dollars to help the more educated receive loan forgiveness.

Someday, some will wonder why we end up with such a big gap between the low and high income people.

Richard Slama, Lincoln

