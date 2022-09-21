Letter: Loan assistance helps the wealthy

In 2010 the Obama/Biden administration wrote the progressive-socialist-student loan program. The program removed student loans from the private sector to become a power of the federal government.

Soon after its creation, students started to complain about the massive loan debt the program forced on them.

Biden sees the problem as a payback issue, not an unbearable law. Biden wants the taxpayers to reward individuals making up to $125,000 with a $10,000 gift from him. Many of those individuals are making more than the taxpayers that Biden wants to force to pay for his gift.

So far, neither Biden nor the Democrats will admit that the federal progressive-socialist-student loan program has created massive student debt. A government program to help students should have less than 5% interest, not up to 13%, and wouldn’t start until the student left college, not the first day of the semester.

Biden and the Democrats will not rewrite their terrible law; they need to keep that law to show that it’s the GOP that is fighting to prevent them from forgiving portions of those student loans. It was the loan program that is creating massive student loan debt.

For a start, Biden wants to forgive $10,000 in loans for individuals making up to $125,000 and placing that financial burden on taxpayers, who don’t make half of that income. Next week, he will want to give even more to wealthy.

Richard Pullman, Hallam