Letter: Lindstrom will respect all

It is always interesting to note that when the Republican Party establishment does not like the direction one of their own is going, they degrade to name calling by referring to their fellow Republican as a RINO, “Republican In Name Only.”

Gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom has become the most recent pro-life, tax cutting Republican to receive this reference. In watching Senator Lindstrom conduct himself within the Legislature for eight years, I have found him to be thoughtful and considerate of others opinions as well as having the ability to think for himself. So maybe in Lindstrom’s case RINO should stand for “Respects Individual Nebraskan’s Opinions”!

I will be voting for Brett Lindstrom who, as our next governor, will bring respect for all Nebraskans back to the governor's office.

Dave Welsch, Milford

Brett Lindstrom

Brett Lindstrom, 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate.

 COURTESY PHOTO
