Letter: Lindstrom strong in debate

I watched the televised governors debate without support for any candidate. But between the debate and televised ads I quickly found Sen. Brett Lindstrom to be a person I can support.

Of the three front-runners according to polls, one chose to not participate. One tried to out-Trump the non-attending candidate by talking about national issues which he cannot control.

Make Nebraska great again was one sound bite that was used. Please. Unless we can actually build a wall and make Kansas pay for it.

Both Jim Pillen's and Charles Herbster's ads focus on national issues rather than issues the governor can effect an outcome and show leadership on.

Mr. Lindstrom did not shovel the negativity Pillen and Herbster seem to revel in. He answered all questions with dignity and thoughtfulness. Taxes, roads, education and growing the economy were all addressed and not with quick sound bites like the aforementioned individuals constantly did and do.

Thank you, Mr. Lindstrom, for restoring my faith that candidates can address issues in an intelligent manner without resorting to mud slinging and answers that just divide the voters.

Mike Dohmen, Hickman

