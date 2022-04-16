 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lindstrom strong in debate

Governor's debate 3.24

State senator Brett Lindstrom (right) stands beside Falls City agri-businessman Charles Herbster as they answer questions posed by a panel of journalists during a gubernatorial debate hosted at the Nebraska Public Media studios on March 24, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

I watched the televised governors debate without support for any candidate. But between the debate and televised ads I quickly found Sen. Brett Lindstrom to be a person I can support.

Of the three front-runners according to polls, one chose to not participate. One tried to out-Trump the non-attending candidate by talking about national issues which he cannot control.

Make Nebraska great again was one sound bite that was used. Please. Unless we can actually build a wall and make Kansas pay for it.

Both Jim Pillen's and Charles Herbster's ads focus on national issues rather than issues the governor can effect an outcome and show leadership on.

Mr. Lindstrom did not shovel the negativity Pillen and Herbster seem to revel in. He answered all questions with dignity and thoughtfulness. Taxes, roads, education and growing the economy were all addressed and not with quick sound bites like the aforementioned individuals constantly did and do.

Thank you, Mr. Lindstrom, for restoring my faith that candidates can address issues in an intelligent manner without resorting to mud slinging and answers that just divide the voters.

Mike Dohmen, Hickman

