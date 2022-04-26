Letter: Lindstrom raised to respect, serve

For years we have gone through the democratic election process as though it is nothing more than a popularity contest during which the political party or the individual with the most money or popularity wins.

Worse, we are persuaded or dissuaded by the ability of a party or individual to slander opponents. This will only change when we prove the concepts of these practices are not effective nor should they be rewarded.

We have the most qualified Republican candidate with eight years of experience and several hundred votes to consider, a track record demonstrating the ability to negotiate and lead on issues. He was elected in two primary elections and two general elections.

It’s been mentioned that historically the winner of the Republican primary has statistically been the winner in the general election. For this reason, I registered as a Republican so I will have the opportunity to vote for the most qualified person in the Republican primary race and eliminate the unqualified. I rarely share my vote but, in this case, I will.

I served with Brett Lindstrom in the Nebraska Legislature. I witnessed his leadership on key issues, cutting taxes and his overall fiscal conservative approach. We were among a group of senators who received death threats. He is unflappable. His positions on tough issues are the result of careful and deliberate processes, weighing out all options.

I have witnessed his respect in dealing with those around him. I have seen his dedicated service to his constituents and all the citizens of Nebraska. If you evaluate his voting record, you will see the understanding of good policy, respect for the “rule of law,” the U.S and Nebraska constitutions and the separation of powers.

I recognize someone who was raised to respect and serve. Brett Lindstrom is that man.

Sen. Bob Krist (2009-2019) and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, Omaha

