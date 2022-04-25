 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lindstrom moves to top of list

Who should I vote for in Nebraska's Republican gubernatorial primary?

Charles Herbster has the endorsement of Donald Trump (purporter of the Big Lie) and seems to be proud of it.

Check him off the list.

Jim Pillen declined invitations to participate in debates. According to news reports it was because he was focusing on "grassroots outreach" (LJS, March 24) -- pretty much as all candidates who are not scared of debating also do. His campaign manager laid some blame on the mainstream media (Are Nebraska's community papers the same as the "mainstream media?" I don't think so unless, you're trying to downplay their importance.) He said the media would pit Republican candidates against each other. Well, yeah, it's a debate after all, conducted so we can contrast candidates.

Generally, I believe, when candidates decline opportunities to debate, it's because they're overly smug or afraid of the image they'd project in comparison to their opponents. It's easier (lazier) to avoid debates than to try to brush up in preparation for them.

Check him off the list.

Brett Lindstrom? I listened to him make an in-person presentation in Beatrice recently. Seems like the real deal. Not one fleck of foam, no indignity, smart answers, talked about actual, real Nebraska issues, friendly, and not afraid of debates

Move him to the top of the list.

Steve Miller, Beatrice

Election logo 2022
