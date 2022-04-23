 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lindstrom is a real leader

Is it any wonder that the polls are showing that State Sen. Brett Lindstrom is fast-moving to the front of the pack in the Republican gubernatorial race?

Despite being dramatically overspent by opponents who have relied heavily on their personal wealth and out-of-state PAC funding, Senator Lindstrom’s message is resonating with conservative Republicans, Independents and even Democrats who realistically understand that the next governor of Nebraska is highly likely to come out of the Republican primary.

As a long-standing registered Nonpartisan who occasionally changes party affiliation to vote in the primaries, I have probably voted, in my 50 plus years of eligibility, for an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. I pride myself as always voting for who I believe has both the experience and the common sense to serve all citizens, openly discussing the real issues we all face and showing the willingness to work with others to get things done.

For those who think that politics is a dirty game, two of the three main Republican party candidates have clearly shown that they know how to play it well. Just compare the latest TV ads. For those of us who want real leaders, not someone who chooses to buy our votes and throw stones, I strongly believe that State Sen. Brett Lindstrom is the candidate we want in the governor’s mansion the next four years.

Nick Cusick, Lincoln

Brett Lindstrom

Brett Lindstrom, 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate.

 COURTESY PHOTO
