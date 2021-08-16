 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lincoln should require vaccination proof
0 Comments

Letter: Lincoln should require vaccination proof

  • 0
030421-owh-new-chambers-ar10

Former Sen. Ernie Chambers holds his vaccination record card after receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine at the Charles Drew Health Center within the Omaha Home for Boys on Wednesday.

 ANNA REED, Omaha WORLD-HERALD

I see that masks are now recommended by the Health Department for all residents in indoor and crowded outdoor settings. I will comply to protect the children and the medically fragile.

However, according to the CDC, its new mask guidance is "mostly about protecting the unvaccinated." Once again, we're asking the most responsible members of our society to protect the anti-vaxxers from their own bad decisions.

There is a rising fury among the vaccinated directed at the anti-vaxxers. It's now time for the anti-vaxxers to sacrifice for our community.

In my opinion, it's now time for the City of Lincoln to require its employees to be vaccinated or be terminated. Moreover, I believe it's time for Mayor Gaylor Baird to encourage businesses to require the same of their employees.

Vaccination is the only way out of this pandemic. We need to cease coddling the irresponsible minority.

Dennis Crawford, Lincoln

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News