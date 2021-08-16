Letter: Lincoln should require vaccination proof

I see that masks are now recommended by the Health Department for all residents in indoor and crowded outdoor settings. I will comply to protect the children and the medically fragile.

However, according to the CDC, its new mask guidance is "mostly about protecting the unvaccinated." Once again, we're asking the most responsible members of our society to protect the anti-vaxxers from their own bad decisions.

There is a rising fury among the vaccinated directed at the anti-vaxxers. It's now time for the anti-vaxxers to sacrifice for our community.

In my opinion, it's now time for the City of Lincoln to require its employees to be vaccinated or be terminated. Moreover, I believe it's time for Mayor Gaylor Baird to encourage businesses to require the same of their employees.

Vaccination is the only way out of this pandemic. We need to cease coddling the irresponsible minority.

Dennis Crawford, Lincoln