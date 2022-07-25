Letter: Lincoln ready for fairness

Now is the right time for a vote on fairness in Lincoln. Unlike the writers of “Time not right for vote” (July 14), we know that Lincoln, a much more diverse city than it was even five years ago, will easily pass the amendments to Title 11 of the Municipal Code if they are on the ballot in November 2022.

The amendments being proposed for the current ballot initiative encompass all protected classes with 21st century updates: protections for active duty military/National Guard members against employment and housing discrimination (not just veterans); changing language from “handicapped” to “disability” and redefining disability to include cognitive disability; providing for ADA service animals as opposed to only “guide dogs;” naming tribal affiliation as part of “National Origin” protections for the first time; updating meanings of race and including protections against hair discrimination; and adding protections for pregnant individuals and employers who cover abortion services.

Actions show how much the culture has shifted in favor of equal rights protections and inclusion of all members of society. Omaha passed nondiscrimination ordinances 10 years ago, with no related problems, and Omaha’s Republican mayor recently earmarked over $20,000 for an LGBTQ community center.

The Movement Advancement Project reports that “As of January 1, 2021 there are at least 330 municipalities that fully and explicitly prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment, housing, and public accommodation.”

We know that Lincoln wants to join them and that Lincoln voters will easily pass the proposed amendments to Title 11 in November. For voters who have not yet signed, join us.

Barbara DiBernard, Lincoln, and Carolyn Nolte, Lincoln