I was driving south on 84th Street in heavy traffic at about 4:15 on a afternoon afternoon when everyone slowed down. A fire engine was blocking all of the southbound curb lane and most of the passing lane because of a vehicle collision at the intersection with Vine Street.
I was in the curb lane and saw something wonderful ahead: the drivers in front of me were zip-merging: Every passing-lane driver was letting one curb-lane vehicle move left. At the same time, all of the northbound drivers on 84th had moved into their curb lane so we could drive around the fire truck.
I had expected a long delay because of the collision, but it was maybe 90 seconds because everyone was courteous. There was no traffic direction, so I think the first drivers just figured out what to do. Recent news coverage and promotion of the zipper method probably played a part.
I was impressed with the courtesy of my fellow Lincolnites and the efficiency of the zipper method.
Cheryl Stubbendieck, Lincoln