Letter: Lincoln needs ordinance

Lincoln City Council members Bennie Shobe (from left), Sändra Washington and Tom Beckius take the oath of office, Monday during the council meeting.

I write in support of the recent proposed amendments to Title 11 of the Lincoln Municipal Code that is currently being considered by the Lincoln City Council. I write for two reasons.

First and foremost, it is the right thing to do to protect the rights of all Lincolnites. The Lincoln Commission on Human Rights needs appropriate tools, including updated Title 11 language, to effectively discharge their responsibilities to all Lincoln residents.

Secondly, as an employer in a city with an unemployment rate that is, in practical terms, near zero, it is especially important to be welcoming to all who choose to make Lincoln their home and who are considering moving to Lincoln. Our Lincoln economy and quality of life is dependent on a workforce that in all cases feels welcomed, engaged and integrated into our great city.

I proudly support the current Title 11 amendments that will benefit all Lincolnites present and future.

Nick Cusick, Lincoln

