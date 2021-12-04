 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 'Lift Every Voice' is divisive?
0 Comments

Letter: 'Lift Every Voice' is divisive?

  • 0
lift 1

Nebraska's Bryce McGowens bows his head as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is played before a game last week at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

Someone who by virtue of his office is called upon to be a leader of all of us labels as "divisive" an anthem that opens with the words, "Lift every voice." How sad.

Frederik Ohles, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fox News isn't to blame
Letters

Letter: Fox News isn't to blame

  • Updated

Recently, Don Walton credited Fox News with the inability of the Democratic Party to win a statewide office ("Fox News has had major impact on…

Letter: Mask mandate needs teeth
Letters

Letter: Mask mandate needs teeth

  • Updated

My wife and I sat behind behind a family of four maskless people at a recent indoor sporting event. They had worn masks, obviously, to enter, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News