Letter: Life in the new Big Ten

Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31

Husker fans watch Nebraska host South Alabama on Aug. 31, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. 

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

As a Holdrege native and longtime Husker fan, here's my fever dream ...

The Big Ten continues to expand by adding Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington and Stanford, raising the conference to 20 schools, split into four divisions, East, Central, North, and West.

Central is Notre Dame, Indiana, Purdue, Iowa and Nebraska. North is Michigan State, Illinois, Northwestern Wisconsin, and Minnesota. West is USC, UCLA, Stanford, Oregon and Washington. East is Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Ohio State and Michigan.

Scheduling for football has each team playing two nonconference games and nine conference games every year. Conference games include the other four teams in their division and all five teams in another division that rotates every year.

This plan adds significant revenue and both the Bay Area and Pacific Northwest markets. It also increases the number of marquee games every year, while maintaining some traditional annual rivalry games for each school.

The conference playoffs would feature each division winner in a semifinal and then the Big Ten Championship Game. This would also increase revenue and TV/streaming viewership.

Other sports would have to be scheduled differently, of course, but the divisions could also make that easier for the revenue sports like basketball and volleyball.

I can't imagine this scenario actually playing out, but the news of USC and UCLA joining the conference has my blood racing.

John Stitzel, Columbia, Illinois

