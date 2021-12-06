Letter: Life can turn on one point

Bless Chancellor Ronnie Green for trying to make our flagship university a place that welcomes and cherishes all races and nationalities. It might help if we look at the past of the university.

In 1958, I was recruited as a wrestler at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the grant-in-aid included tuition, room and books. We were assigned jobs so that we could eat.

Another wrestler from Iowa was also recruited in that year. We both had jobs at the university power plant. On my first shift, I mentioned that the next person to come in was a fantastic wrestler (the best I ever wrestled), and in passing, I mentioned he was African American. I was from an inner-city high school, so that comment was insignificant to me.

But when he arrived to do his first shift, the door was locked. When he knocked on the door, the workers poured cold water on him through the transom. I assume he went to the coach, but he never got another job. He tried his best to hang on, but eventually you must eat, and he finally left the university and returned home.

I happened to be looking up some of the old wrestlers from that era and was shocked to see that this man had been involved in a murder and was serving life in prison in Iowa.