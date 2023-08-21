I am writing to extend my heartfelt appreciation and admiration for the Lied Center for the Performing Arts and its remarkable contribution to our community through the recent production of the musical "Hamilton."

This outstanding event not only showcased artistic excellence but also demonstrated the immense economic development activity that it stimulated within our city.

The Lied Center's decision to bring "Hamilton" to Lincoln has undeniably resulted in a surge of economic vitality, benefiting local businesses, restaurants and hotels. The buzz generated by this iconic musical drew visitors from near and far, infusing our city with energy and prosperity. This event serves as a shining example of how the arts can play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and supporting local enterprises.

Moreover, the Lied Center's commitment to consistently providing exceptional cultural experiences elevates the quality of life for all residents of Lincoln. Its dedication to hosting world-class performances not only enriches our cultural landscape but also fosters a sense of community pride and engagement.

The arts have a unique ability to unite people across diverse backgrounds, and the Lied Center's offerings have undoubtedly contributed to the vibrant tapestry that makes Lincoln such a wonderful place to live.

In light of these accomplishments, I believe it is only fitting to offer the Lied Center three cheers for its invaluable contributions to our city's economic development and overall quality of life. Its unwavering dedication to artistic excellence and its role as a community leader deserves our utmost recognition.

Steve Glenn, Lincoln