Letter: Library decision not explained

While I am not necessarily opposed to the Lincoln libraries’ decision to eliminate fines for overdue materials, I question the veracity of the rationale for eliminating such fines.

The article states that “such fines create a barrier to equitable access and dissuade lower income families from using the library.” The library does not, nor should it, collect information about the income level of persons who check out or fail to return materials at the required time.

Therefore, what definitive “research” does the libraries have to conclude that persons with lower incomes are the culprits, and as such, the rule needs to be changed to accommodate them? In my view, this rationale is conveniently over-used, and it is based on conjecture that may fuel resentment and stigmatization.

A more informative approach would have been for Lincoln libraries to include in the article, at a minimum (1) the amount of outstanding fines; (2) the efforts undertaken to mitigate this situation; and (3) the strategies in place to minimize the impact of eliminating overdue fines on Lincoln tax payers.

I, along with many others, want to support and maintain a viable public library system for Lincoln. However, I believe that library officials need to do a better job explaining and defending their decision than that which was reported in this article.

Helen Meeks, Lincoln