Letter, 1/21: Libraries money well spent
Harvest of Books

Lincoln, NE - 11/21/2017 - Sarah Vidal Perez (R) reads next to first grade classmate Chakiya Williams during the annual Harvest of Books event on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in the school library. 7,400 books were given to Lincoln Public Schools first and second graders. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

 GWYNETH ROBERTS

A new year means a new tax season on the horizon. This means looking at W-2’s, property valuations and assorted receipts while thinking about how much we pay in taxes over the course of a given year.

It’s easy to fantasize about how much we could benefit in our lives from not paying taxes. However, a quick look around reveals all the ways your tax dollars benefit you and the community as a whole.

One of these is the public library system. In Lincoln, we’re blessed with robust and welcoming libraries. As a college student on a budget, libraries are a great resource for me to be able to read books that I otherwise would be unable to read. Through the hold system, libraries make it incredibly convenient with my schedule to get anything in the city at any library — which makes it easy to slot into my day.

But beyond these benefits to me, an individual, a strong library reflects positively on a community. Libraries are the one place where everyone — regardless of wealth — is treated the same. Libraries are a powerful resource to educate by providing a safe space with research materials and computers for anyone to use. A library also is a symbol of a community’s valuation of arts by keeping film and literature of the past to be used by the present and future generations.

Every time I go into one of our libraries, I’m proud to see our tax dollars at work making Lincoln a better place!

Matt Baldwin, Lincoln

View Comments
