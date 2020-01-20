Letter, 1/21: Libraries money well spent

A new year means a new tax season on the horizon. This means looking at W-2’s, property valuations and assorted receipts while thinking about how much we pay in taxes over the course of a given year.

It’s easy to fantasize about how much we could benefit in our lives from not paying taxes. However, a quick look around reveals all the ways your tax dollars benefit you and the community as a whole.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of these is the public library system. In Lincoln, we’re blessed with robust and welcoming libraries. As a college student on a budget, libraries are a great resource for me to be able to read books that I otherwise would be unable to read. Through the hold system, libraries make it incredibly convenient with my schedule to get anything in the city at any library — which makes it easy to slot into my day.

But beyond these benefits to me, an individual, a strong library reflects positively on a community. Libraries are the one place where everyone — regardless of wealth — is treated the same. Libraries are a powerful resource to educate by providing a safe space with research materials and computers for anyone to use. A library also is a symbol of a community’s valuation of arts by keeping film and literature of the past to be used by the present and future generations.