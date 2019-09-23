The LGBTQ movement was born when a transgender woman threw a brick to protest years of police brutality.
As the AIDS epidemic ravaged, the government did nothing. Most of America didn’t care. Angry gay people staged raucous protests to get the FDA to provide funding for new treatments.
LGBTQ people are faced with a barrage of challenges from inadequate healthcare to fear of losing our homes or our jobs.
Many LGBTQ nonbinary and trans people live in fear of reprisal and violence for trying to live authentically. There is an epidemic of violence in this country -- 19 trans women, mostly women of color, have been murdered so far this year.
Yet, state legislators excoriate LGBTQ families when our allies propose protections in the law, and they’re joined by the Nebraska Family Alliance. The NFA and affiliated hate groups have more weight with the Nebraska Legislature than LGBTQ voices.
Our governor and attorney general advocate against us at both the state and federal level. Our senators and three representatives in Congress don’t acknowledge us except to legislate against us or hobnob with the forces that work against us.
We are used to having our lives dismissed.
That’s why many of us can’t help but lend our support to a trans woman, who, when faced with a representative of hate in a coffee shop, went off. She had good reasons to. It’s surprising more of us don’t, frankly.
Don’t ask us to be nicer. Instead, ask what you can do to help our voices be heard, help us to find justice for our families, help us to stop anti-gay hate, murder and violence. Alarmingly, hate, homophobia, transphobia and racism are growing as never before in our country. If you want civility, let’s start with civility and equality before the law.
Joe Shaw, Lincoln