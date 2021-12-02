Letter: Leveling the playing field

The recent article about the anthem, “'Lift Every Voice and Sing' strikes deep chords," Nov. 24) provided helpful background to the history and meaning of this much-loved song that is treasured by many African Americans.

Contrary to the governor’s description of the song being “divisive,” the African Americans interviewed for the story spoke of their feelings of hope, freedom and inclusiveness derived from the song. Further, Gov. Pete Ricketts has criticized UNL’s “Commitment to Action” plan toward its “Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity,” calling it “ideologic indoctrination.”

Perhaps the governor would do well to speak with people who have been harmed by a society that views everything through the lens of white cultural norms. People who are striving to be anti-racist are seeking to include all Americans rather than to divide them.