Letter, 3/25: Letters delusional about Trump

We have recently been treated to three bizarre letters supporting Trump. First, "Stop being sore losers" (March 6). News flash: There is no argument about who won the election, so stop with the distraction (a standard Trump tactic) and focus on the criticisms of what happened afterward: corruption of federal agencies via appointment of unqualified but subservient heads, tax breaks biased towards higher incomes and creating additional deficit, race baiting, abandonment of our allies, obsequious deference to murderous autocrats like Putin, ignorant pronouncements, outright lies, etc., etc.
Then this: "Trump may be many things, but, without a doubt, he loves America and its citizens" (March 15). This borders on delusional! The pathological narcissist Trump cares about no one but himself and hates any American who criticizes him.
For example, Trump doesn't care who dies from coronavirus. But he does worry about stock market and criticism of his incompetent response. Remember "when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away," then the situation was "very much under control," then he blamed the crisis on "the Democrat policy of open borders."
You have free articles remaining.
Bragging at a CDC tour, "People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’" The wooden Oval Office address: Not a trace of human compassion, stock markets immediately tumbled.
Finally, this gem: "I am nominating Scott Hoffman for the Pulitzer prize for his recent letter in the Journal Star."
Oh, please, do! In these difficult times we could use some humor.
Thomas Shores, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!