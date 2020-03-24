Letter, 3/25: Letters delusional about Trump

We have recently been treated to three bizarre letters supporting Trump. First, "Stop being sore losers" (March 6). News flash: There is no argument about who won the election, so stop with the distraction (a standard Trump tactic) and focus on the criticisms of what happened afterward: corruption of federal agencies via appointment of unqualified but subservient heads, tax breaks biased towards higher incomes and creating additional deficit, race baiting, abandonment of our allies, obsequious deference to murderous autocrats like Putin, ignorant pronouncements, outright lies, etc., etc.

Then this: "Trump may be many things, but, without a doubt, he loves America and its citizens" (March 15). This borders on delusional! The pathological narcissist Trump cares about no one but himself and hates any American who criticizes him.