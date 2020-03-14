Letter, 3/15: Letter should win a Pulitzer
Letter, 3/15: Letter should win a Pulitzer

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday in Phoenix.

 RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I am nominating Scott Hoffman for the Pultizer prize for his recent letter in the Journal Star ("Stop being sore losers," March 6). I do not know Mr. Hoffman, but his article is truthful and is a breath of fresh, not the stale bullet-point letters citing from CNN and MSNBC that have saturated the op-ed page of this newspaper.

To get an article in this paper that prints satirizing cartoons and caricatures that are 90% anti-President Trump or anti-Republican is quite a feat. Again congratulations, Mr. Hoffman, on your nomination and good health.

John Reed, Lincoln

